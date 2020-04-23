Afghanistan reports 51 more COVID-19 cases: official

KABUL, April 22 (Xinhua) — Fifty-one more COVID-19 positive cases had been confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients infected with the virus to 1,143 in Afghanistan, spokesman for Afghan Public Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

“Twenty-eight of the newly confirmed cases were reported in Kabul province. The total COVID-19 confirmed cases stands at 1,143 across Afghanistan as of now,” spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told reporters.

The official noted that, two COVID-19 patients died in Kabul province and two other infected patients succumbed to the virus in eastern Nangarhar province within the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 40 since the outbreak of the pandemic in mid February in Afghanistan.

Mayar also said 16 patients had been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered to 166.

The Public Health Ministry has conducted COVID-19 tests for Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and First Lady Rula Ghani on their own request and they were tested negative, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi confirmed earlier.

“The president is healthy and is leading government efforts on all fronts. All precautions are in place to make sure his work environment is safe and healthy,” Sediqqi tweeted.

About 40 presidential staff members, mostly administrative employees, were reportedly infected to coronavirus, according to local media reports.

However, the public health ministry has not confirmed the report of infection of presidential staff members so far.

The ministry conducted 6,839 coronavirus tests as of Wednesday across the country, according to Mayar. Enditem