Afghanistan reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 37,953

KABUL, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan on Saturday reported 59 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours with no death and recovery reported during the period, the country’s Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

“Within the past 24 hours, 238 suspected cases were tested, out of which 59 cases were tested coronavirus positive in six provinces of the country’s 34 provinces,” the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,385 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the virus and 27,990 patients have recovered since the outbreak of the pandemic in February.

The ministry has conducted 100,953 tests since February, according to statistics of the ministry. Enditem