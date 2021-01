KABUL, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan’s Public Health Ministry reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the country’s total tally to 55,008, including 5,002 active cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed 2,400 lives in Afghanistan since February, up by one in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, 248,112 tests for the coronavirus have been carried out in Afghanistan as of Friday. Enditem