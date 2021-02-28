Afghanistan reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 55,714

KABUL, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising its national tally to 55,714, including 3,983 active cases, the country’s Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

“Laboratories conducted 1,106 tests during the past 24 hours. Out of the total tests seven were positive in four of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces,” the ministry said in a statement.

Three patients recovered during the past 24 hours while no deaths were reported during the period, according to the statement.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed more than 296,000 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in February last year. Enditem