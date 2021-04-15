Afghanistan reports 78 new COVID-19 cases

KABUL, April 15 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan’s Public Health Ministry reported 78 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total tally to 57,612.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed 2,535 lives in Afghanistan since February last year, including two deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 61 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 52,083 in the Asian country. Enditem