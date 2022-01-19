Afghanistan: Troops who helped evacuate Kabul will be awarded a medal for bravery in the face of adversity.

‘Operation Pitting will go down in history as one of our UK Armed Services’ greatest achievements,’ said Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson.

Armed Forces personnel who assisted in the evacuation of more than 15,000 people from Kabul Airport when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August 2021 will be awarded a medal, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Those who participated in the operation will be awarded the Operational Service Medal Afghanistan, which will include a new clasp that reads “Operation Pitting,” recognizing their role in the evacuation of Afghan and British citizens.

During the operation, personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force assisted in the evacuation of more than 15,000 people.

After the Taliban took control of the country, approximately 600 soldiers were deployed to Kabul airport to provide food, water, and medical assistance to evacuees.

As Afghans rushed to the gates, chaos ensued, with some clinging to planes in a desperate attempt to flee the Taliban.

The airport was also the site of the deadliest terror attack of 2021, with a suicide bomber detonating at the gates, killing 183 people and injuring more than 150.

169 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members were killed.

Two of the victims were British dual nationals, and one was a British national’s child.

Despite the difficult conditions and the Taliban’s takeover of the city, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace praised the operation, calling it “the largest British evacuation since WWII.”

With 439 passengers on board, one flight set a new record for the most people carried in an RAF C-17 aircraft.

“I’m delighted that Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for a special medal to be awarded to all those who deployed to Kabul, to honor their heroism in the face of extreme adversity,” said Prime Minister David Cameron.

“Operation Pitting will go down in history as one of the greatest postwar achievements of our UK Armed Forces and civilian counterparts.

The entire country should be extremely proud of their tireless efforts to ensure the safety of men, women, and children.

They exemplify our best qualities.”

Mr Wallace praised the Armed Forces’ “true heroism, bravery, and dedication,” adding, “As the security situation worsened by the.

