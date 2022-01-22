Afghanistan will receive 80 tons of aid from a Turkish charity.

80 tons of aid supplies for Afghanistan have been pledged by a Turkish charity.

The Turkish president has announced a ‘charity train’ that will transport 700 tons of food, clothing, and medical supplies.

In response to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement of a “charity train” to help Afghans in need, a Turkish charity has pledged to deliver 80 tons (160,000 pounds) of humanitarian relief materials to Afghanistan.

Erdogan said on Wednesday after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara that the train, which will carry 700 tons (1.4 million Ibs) of food, clothing, health and emergency supplies, will be sent with the help of ten non-governmental organizations and coordinated by Turkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.

The Deniz Feneri Association said in a statement on Saturday that it had prepared 80 tons of humanitarian aid, including flour, rice, tomato paste, tea, blankets, mufflers, berets, and winter clothing, in response to the president’s call.

According to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), half of the population is now suffering from acute hunger, over 9 million people have been displaced, and millions of children have been forced to drop out of school.

Afghanistan’s economic crisis

Since the Taliban took power in August, many donors and organizations have withheld payments, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Soon after withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan in August, the US government blocked (dollar)9.4 billion of the central bank’s reserves.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, according to UNICEF, is deteriorating.

Unemployment, poverty, and hunger have all reached dangerously high levels in the country.

According to UN figures, 22.8 million Afghans, or more than half of the country’s population, will face severe food shortages this winter.