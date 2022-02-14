Afghanistan will sell dollars at auction.

According to the Central Bank, the move will help strengthen local Afghani.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Afghanistan announced on Monday that it would auction US dollars, which is expected to strengthen the Afghan currency.

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank, said in a statement that it would auction off about (dollar)10 million on Wednesday to “increase the value of Afghan currency.”

The (dollar)1 traded for 92.26 Afghan afghani (AFN) on the open market.

Commercial banks, exchange and monetary services companies were invited to participate in the tender by DAB.

“Auction winners must clear their accounts by the end of the day,” it continued.

The decision to auction comes after the US administration, led by Vice President Joe Biden, issued an executive order last Friday splitting Afghanistan’s central bank’s (dollar)7 billion in assets, allocating half for humanitarian relief in the poverty-stricken country ravaged by 42 years of war and the other half for compensation to 9/11 victims.

The DAB has rejected the United States’ move to seize half of the (dollar)7 billion in assets held in US financial institutions, claiming that the money belongs to the Afghan people, not any government or group.

It claimed that blocking their foreign exchange reserves and allocating them to “irrelevant” purposes is an injustice to the Afghan people.

The bank has stated that it will never accept the payment of the country’s reserves in the name of compensation or humanitarian aid to others, and has called for a reversal of the decision and the release of all reserves.