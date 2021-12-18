Afghanistan’s first female presidential candidate’s daughter is leading a digital campaign for women who have been left behind.

The daughter of Afghanistan’s first female presidential candidate is leading a digital campaign to help women who have been left behind.

Husna Jalal, 26, is a 26-year-old Afghan woman who works from Europe to support an Afghan women’s network fighting Taliban oppression.

Husna Jalal used to wake up to a cup of coffee outside her house before taking a 30-minute taxi ride to her office in Kabul’s downtown district, where she worked on expanding women’s rights.

The 26-year-old civil society activist was following in the footsteps of her mother, Massouda Jalal, the first female presidential candidate in Afghanistan in 2002.

Ms. Jalal is now in exile in Europe, but she is working harder than ever to support those left behind through her online Young Afghan Women Movement, texting women in Afghanistan, virtually meeting with human rights organizations and politicians, and networking with women who have been evacuated all over the world.

Her heart still aches for the Afghan women who continue to suffer under the Taliban regime.

“They’re in a terrible situation,” she says.

“Ninety percent of women are unemployed.”

Teenage girls continue to skip school.

Within the four walls of their homes, women are imprisoned, suffering from psychological issues and fearful of the future.

They are unable to obtain medical care.

They are famished.

To protect their daughters from the Taliban, some families are considering marrying them off to other relatives or family members.”

Ms Jalal recalls hearing rumors of a Taliban takeover in early August.

“I remember sitting in a coffee shop on August 12th, chatting with one of my coworkers, and she asked if I was going to leave the country.

“I didn’t take her seriously,” she says, adding that she left her house three days later as usual, but that she felt strange in the city.

“When I arrived at the office, I checked my phone and discovered that the country’s president had fled.”

Ms Jalal was able to secure a government flight to evacuate herself, her mother, and brother due to her mother’s prominence.

“My father [famous Afghan university professor Faizullah Jalal]chose to stay in the country and fight for people’s rights to democracy and freedom,” Ms Jalal explains.



