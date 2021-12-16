‘Afghanistan’s largest humanitarian crisis necessitates a coordinated global response.’

‘Afghanistan faces the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, which requires a coordinated global response.’

According to Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey, the international community must work together to help Afghans in need.

According to Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey, the dire situation in Afghanistan is likely the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, and it requires a swift and coordinated international response.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi said, “According to UN estimates, about 60%, or perhaps more, of Afghanistan’s people, particularly children, are at serious risk of starvation, malnutrition, and lack of access to health care and medicines.”

He predicted that the upcoming winter season will be particularly difficult for Afghans.

“Multiple factors are affecting the lives of ordinary Afghans, and this situation necessitates a concerted, swift, and coordinated response from the international community,” he said.

The Afghanistan crisis, according to Qazi, will be the main topic of discussion at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting later this week in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

The OIC aims to send “a very strong message” to the international community, urging individuals and groups to work together “to help contain the worst aspects of this crisis and reverse it,” according to the envoy.

Several countries are expected to make “significant pledges” to help alleviate the crisis, he added.

“Pakistan is a poor country.

But, because we are Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors, we have done everything we can to assist our Afghan brothers,” Qazi said.

“In October, for example, we sent about 550 metric tons of food.”

Our prime minister recently announced packages worth more than (dollar)28 million in medicines, food, and other items.”

According to the envoy, Islamabad also allowed India to use its land routes to send aid to Afghanistan, as well as lowering tariffs on a number of Afghan products exported to Pakistan.

“All of this is simply to demonstrate to other countries what they, too, can do for Afghanistan,” he explained.

He stressed, however, that aid packages can only provide Afghans with a brief respite, and that the country’s dire situation necessitates a concerted international effort to find a long-term solution.

