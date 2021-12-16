Afghans are being pushed to join the terrorist group DaeshISIS-K by poverty.

Afghans are being pushed to join DaeshISIS-K by poverty.

According to a local in northeastern Kunar province, Daesh is offering (dollar)270-(dollar)450 per month to unemployed youth who join the terror group.

According to locals and analysts, the terrorist group DaeshISIS-Khorasan is taking advantage of Afghanistan’s economic crisis by hiring poor people to bolster its ranks in the war-torn country.

Despite the interim Taliban administration’s actions against ISIS-K terrorists in Kabul and Nangarhar province in the east, some ISIS-K terrorists have relocated to the country’s remote, rugged mountainous terrain in the east and north.

Wahidi, a resident of Pakistan’s northeastern Kunar province, said the terrorist group exploits widespread poverty by offering cash to local unemployed people to join them.

“Daesh is offering 30,000 to 50,000 Afghanis (approximately (dollar)270-(dollar)450) per month to join them in the Kunar province,” Wahidi told Anadolu Agency, using an alias to avoid ISIS-K terrorists targeting him or his family.

People have been hesitant to accept the offer, he added, because they are afraid of a Taliban retaliation.

Many politicians, security analysts, former officials, and journalists avoid using their real names in public due to the security situation in Afghanistan.

“People are cashless because banks only give us 10,000 Afghani (roughly (dollar)90) a week and (dollar)200 if we have a dollar account, despite the fact that food prices have skyrocketed, forcing everyone into dire straits,” Wahidi said, adding that locals are being forced to sell their household goods and cattle to buy food for their children.

“Now Daesh is attempting to profit from the suffering of the locals,” he said.

Analysts believe that the current situation, in which thousands of people have lost their jobs, businesses have collapsed, and people are unable to buy even bread, could provide an opportunity for ISIS-K and other terrorist groups to recruit people and strengthen their position.

Since the Taliban seized power in August, many donors and organizations, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, have withheld payments.

Soon after withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan in August, the US government blocked over (dollar)9 billion in central bank reserves.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s demand for the funds to be released.

