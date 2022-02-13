Afghans are protesting the United States’ decision to unfreeze $3.5 billion in funds set aside for victims of the September 11 attacks.

Afghans are angry that the US has decided to unfreeze $3.5 billion in funds set aside for 9/11 victims.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Demonstrators in Afghanistan’s capital on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden’s decision to release (dollar)3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the United States for the families of 9/11 victims, claiming the money belongs to Afghans.

Protesters gathered outside Kabul’s grand Eid Gah mosque, demanding financial compensation from the United States for the tens of thousands of Afghans killed during the country’s 20-year war.

Biden’s order, signed Friday, transfers another (dollar)3.5 billion in Afghan assets to a UN-managed trust fund for humanitarian aid to Afghans.

With the Taliban’s arrival in mid-August, the country’s economy is on the verge of collapse.

In a statement released Saturday, Afghanistan’s Central Bank urged Biden to reverse his order and release the funds, claiming that they belonged to the Afghan people, not a government, party, or group.

Torek Farhadi, a former financial adviser to Afghanistan’s US-backed government, raised concerns about the UN’s management of the Afghan Central Bank’s reserves.

He explained that the funds are intended “to back up the country’s currency, assist in monetary policy, and manage the country’s balance of payment,” rather than for humanitarian aid.

He also called Biden’s order unconstitutional.

“These reserves are the property of the Afghan people, not the Taliban…

“Biden’s decision is one-sided and contradicts international law,” Farhadi said.

“No other country on the planet makes such confiscation decisions about the reserves of other countries.”

Officials from the White House have stated that there is no simple way to make all of the frozen assets available to the Afghan people quickly.

The Taliban and the (dollar)7 billion in the US banking system are being sued by 11 victims and their families.

Before humanitarian aid money could be released, courts would have to sign off on it and decide whether to use the frozen funds to pay claims.

Afghanistan’s overseas assets total around (dollar)9 billion, with (dollar)7 billion in the United States.

Germany, the United Arab Emirates, and Switzerland account for the majority of the remaining funds.

“How about our Afghan people, who have made many sacrifices and lost thousands of lives?”

