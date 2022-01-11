Afghans in the US have demanded that the Biden administration remove asset restrictions.

Afghans in the United States have asked the Biden administration to remove asset restrictions.

Afghans in the United States have asked the Biden administration to remove restrictions on the Afghan banking sector and release Afghan financial assets.

After the United States withdrew its troops and the Taliban seized control of the government by seizing Kabul in August, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan central bank, the US froze (dollar)9 billion in bank assets and stated that assets held by the US government would not be available to the Taliban.

“Afghanistan is currently in desperate need.”

“I hope they (the Biden administration) release Afghanistan’s assets,” Bakhtar Aminzai, a former member of the Meshrano Jirga, Afghanistan’s upper house, said.

Aminzai made the comments to Anadolu Agency on Monday, on the sidelines of a one-day humanitarian conference for Afghanistan in Washington, DC.

He claims that frozen assets benefit “innocent Afghan people” who are suffering as a result of the country’s worsening situation.

“I believe that America, the American people, and the American government will soon release the assets of Afghans and encourage charity organizations to help Afghanistan,” Aminzai concluded.

The conference is co-organized by ACBAR and the Zakat Foundation of America, a Chicago-based NGO that helps the poor in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

He also cited UN reports claiming that 1 million Afghan children are on the verge of starvation.

“Right now, there is a crisis,” Misbah said, “and it’s all because of the government’s sudden collapse and the previous failures of our leaders, as well as the international community.”

According to him, the United States has imposed banking restrictions, and no aid organization is permitted to send money to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes.

“The US is deafeningly silent, and we want them to at the very least solve the problem of sending money for humanitarian purposes,” he said.

Mishab also urged the US and Taliban to end the Afghan conflict as soon as possible, claiming that time is running out and the situation is deteriorating.

