AFL bad boy Warwick Capper slams claims his controversial TV ad with Pamela Anderson is ‘sexist’

Warwick Capper has hit back at claims his TV advertisement with Pamela Anderson is sexist.

The 56-year-old starred in an Ultratune commercial with the former Baywatch star, with the Ad Standards Community Panel last week dismissing complaints it degraded women.

The former Sydney Swans and Brisbane Bears star is rescued by Anderson and four other female lifesavers in the commercial after being hit by a rogue wave at the beach.

Capper slammed the critics and told The Herald Sun the ad was a family friendly commercial.

‘We’re the most complained TV ad in the world. But Capper likes that, Warwick Capper goes bang!’, he said.

He claimed Anderson was paid six figures for her appearance and that he was cast in the role to appeal to feminists.

‘I just brought a bit of fun to the ad, and did things in a nice way. It’s a family ad, really. It’s not rude, no t***s and bums. But everyone complains.’

The Ad Standards Community Panel found the ad didn’t breach the Australian Association of National Advertisers code of ethics and showcased the female lifesavers as heroic and confident.

Capper claimed he and Anderson had a lot in common including being beautiful – and starring in a sex tape.

He said his role in the ad was to be a ‘metrosexual’ to avoid sexist complaints.

‘My spin was, I’m metrosexual, and she’s supposed to give me mouth to mouth, but another male lifesaver saves me, and I go “Oh, well, he’s all right” so they think I’m gay too,’ he said.

Capper retired from AFL in 1991 with 388 career goals.

He recently claimed that current players have ‘no fun’ compared to those in his heyday and argued they are subjected to overbearing rules from the league and their clubs.

Capper said players in his era had a lot more freedom, including steamy sessions in the change rooms at half time with his then-wife Joanne.

‘Back then, I used to have sex in the toilets at halftime,’ he said. ‘Now, it’s don’t show any emotion, don’t wear tight shorts, don’t wear white boots, don’t do a handstand, don’t kick 100 (goals).’

Capper blamed any slow starts he had in the second half during his career on his half-time romps.