AFL star Dayne Beams taken to hospital after a crash on his 30th birthday  

AFL star is Dayne Beams was taken to hospital after being injured in a car crash on his 30th birthday.

The Collingwood midfielder spent a night in hospital with minor injuries after the smash in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs on Thursday evening.

A statement from the Pies read: ‘Collingwood can confirm that Dayne Beams was involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday afternoon.’

The cause of the crash is unclear, however it was reported that it took place on Park Road, Donvale at about 4.45pm.

Beams was alone in the car and was the only person injured during the accident.

Witnesses have claimed he was unconscious for several minutes after the accident, according to Nine News.

Photos have also emerged of the accident involving a Kia Sportage, showing the car’s air bags having been deployed and minor damage to the bonnet of the car.

The crash allegedly caused a blackout for local residents.

It came on the same day his wife Kelly Beams wished him happy birthday on Instagram.

She wrote: ‘Happy 30th Birthday to this old guy!’

‘Like a bottle of red, only getting better with age’ she joked that Dayne had said himself.

Last month Beams auctioned off his 2010 premiership medal to raise funds for bushfire relief.

Beams won the medal in Collingwood’s 2010 premiership after what was the just the third drawn Grand Final in AFL history.

Collingwood eventually took out the victory against St Kilda by 56 points in a replay.

He stepped away from the AFL indefinitely in December to deal with mental health issues.