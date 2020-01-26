AFL WAG Jesinta Campbell throws her support behind changing the date of Australia Day

Heavily pregnant AFL WAG Jesinta Campbell has thrown her support behind changing the date of Australia Day and has revealed why she refuses to celebrate it on January 26.

The 28-year-old penned an emotional column in Stellar magazine on Sunday, explaining her close relationship with her husband’s family inspired her decision.

Jesinta is married to Indigenous Swans star Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin, 32, a proud Noongar man, saying his family’s heartbreaking stories have had a profound effect on her.

‘I have seen my husband well up when talking about his mum and how she used to have to run away with her siblings when they knew the government trucks were coming to take them away from their parents,’ Jesinta wrote.

Jesinta is referring to the stolen generation, where Aboriginal children were forcibly removed from their communities due to various government policies.

The former Miss Universe Australia explained she has always had an interest in Aboriginal culture, inspired by one of her primary school teachers.

But, it was hearing painful stories from her husband’s family which had a big impact on her, making her realise the importance of changing the date.

‘While I had read and learnt about the horrors of Australia’s past, it wasn’t until I listened to the pain endured from someone close to me that I began to deeply feel the importance of changing the date.’

She added his sisters have shared stories of their grandparents, who were ‘born into a world that considered them flora and fauna.’

Jesinta finished by saying that the date needs to be moved to one which ‘all Aussies feel celebrated’, and to a date which: ‘Doesn’t hold so much hurt for so many people.’

The pregnant model explained changing the date would hopefully heal some of the wounds still felt by Aboriginal people for future generations.

The outspoken model joins a chorus of other celebrities who have spoken out in favour of changing the date.

These celebrities include Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, former Bachelor Matty ‘J’ Johnson and indigenous actress Miranda Tapsell.

Buddy has previously joined his wife in standing against the date of Australia Day, calling it ‘Survival Day’ in an Instagram post last year.