AFLW Carlton player Tayla Harris sledged by Collingwood’s Stacey Livingstone

An AFLW star has labelled Tayla Harris ‘useless’ in a brutal post-match sledge, one year after the Carlton forward was attacked by online trolls over a now-iconic photo.

Collingwood defender Stacey Livingstone, 32, made the swipe during an interview after her side defeated Carlton 39-24 at Ikon Park on Saturday.

When asked by a reporter how she prepared to defend against Harris, Livingstone replied: ‘This is year four, so I’d like to think that I know how to play her already.

‘You’ve just got to stop her in the air – that’s her game. If you can that, she’s useless.’

Livingstone had 15 disposals for the match, while Harris took two marks, had six disposals and managed one goal in the 15-point defeat.

Livingstone practiced what she preached, challenging Harris in the air at several points in the tense game.

Harris made headlines in March last year after a picture of her kicking for goal during an AFLW match was posted to the 7AFL site.

The post was as inundated with vile comments of sexual nature, before the image was taken down.

‘Some of the comments were sexual abuse, what I would consider sexual abuse on social media,’ Harris told RSN Radio’s Breakfast Club at the time.

‘These people need to be called out by the AFL, but something needs to go further. It’s something maybe Victoria Police should have to look at.’

The Carlton forward’s famous drop punt was immortalised in a bronze statue erected in Melbourne’s Federation Square last September.