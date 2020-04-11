Africa CDC condemns vaccine trial proposal on continent

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) late Thursday strongly condemned experts’ comments on COVID-19 vaccine trials in Africa.

Africa CDC ”strongly condemns the very disgusting comments made by Professors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Lotch on French Television on using Africans for testing a tuberculosis vaccine in clinical trials to see if it is protective against COVID-19,” according to a statement.

”These racist and condescending comments must be condemned by all decent human beings. Indeed, COVID-19 is a global humanitarian crisis that requires global actions and global solidarity,” the statement added.

It said Africa CDC will continue to work very closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners ”to ensure that only ethically and scientifically sound clinical trials for vaccines and therapies will be conducted in Africa, using exactly the same standards and principles as those employed elsewhere in the world.”

WHO and many African heads of states had also condemned the comments made by scientists on testing COVD-19 vaccine trials in Africa.

Over 11,500 coronavirus cases have so far been reported in 52 of the 54 countries on the continent, with 578 deaths and 1,428 recoveries.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

More than 1.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll nearing 96,000 and more than 355,000 recoveries.