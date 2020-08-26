Africa CDC says 32 African countries report less than 5,000 COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Monday said some 32 African countries have so far reported less than 5,000 COVID-19 cases amid major spike of new cases across few African countries.

Noting that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa surged to 1,187,937 as the death toll from the pandemic rose to 27,779 as of Monday, the Africa CDC in a statement issued on Monday said that eight African countries have reported positive COVID-19 cases ranging between 5,000 to 10,000.

According to the Africa CDC, some 11 African countries have so far reported cases within the range of 10,001 to 50,000 positive COVID-19 cases.

The Africa CDC also noted that three African countries that are Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco have reported positive COVID-19 cases ranging within 50,001 to 100,000.

South Africa is the only African country that reported above 100,000 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases so far, which stands at 609,773, according to the Africa CDC. The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 13,059, it was noted.

According to the Africa CDC, the southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and western Africa regions, it was noted.

The Africa CDC also reported a growing number of COVID-19 recoveries across the continent, in which some 906,691 patients have recovered as of Monday. Enditem