Africa CDC urges private sector to support continental COVID-19 vaccine need

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Thursday called on Africa’s private sector actors to support the continental ambition in terms of securing adequate COVID-19 vaccine.

This came after the AU disclosed 25 million U.S. dollars support from mobile network provider MTN to support the African Union (AU) COVID-19 vaccination program.

“In a unique public and private partnership, MTN, Africa’s leading mobile network, has announced a donation of 25 million U.S. dollars to support the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination program,” the Africa CDC, the AU Commission’s specialized healthcare agency, disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the Africa CDC, the donation “will help secure up to seven million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for health workers across the continent, which will contribute to the vaccination initiative of the Africa CDC.”

“The devastating impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented and profound. Public and private partnerships are needed if we are to succeed in the fight against the pandemic and restore social and economic norms for our continent and our communities,” an AU statement quoted Ralph Mupita, President and Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group, as saying.

On January 14, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the current AU Chairperson, announced that the 55-member pan-African bloc had secured a provisional 270 million COVID-19 vaccine doses on behalf of its members, through advance procurement commitment guarantees of up to 2 billion U.S. dollars to the manufacturers by the African Export-Import Bank.

According to the Africa CDC, the securing the provisional 270 million COVID-19 vaccine doses “was a remarkable milestone in efforts to ensure equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Africa’s people.”

“However, with a population of about 1.3 billion, Africa requires many more doses to achieve at least 60 percent herd immunity,” the Africa CDC said, adding that contributions by private organisations, like MTN, are therefore essential to help the continent reach its target.”

“Our goal is to ensure that all those who need the COVID-19 vaccine have access to it very quickly, but the biggest hurdle in Africa has been financing of the vaccines, and the logistics of vaccinating at scale,” said John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC.

“We, therefore, welcome the right partnerships, like the one with MTN, to achieve our minimum 60 percent vaccination target,” the Africa CDC chief added.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,494,117 as of Thursday morning, as the death toll related to the pandemic in Africa stood at 87,937, according to the latest figures from the Africa CDC. Enditem