Africa COVID-19 cases approach 3.9 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, March 2 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,899,093 on Monday evening, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The continental death toll from the disease stood at 103,762 as of Monday evening, according to agency’s COVID-19 dashboard.

A total of 3,477,804 patients have recovered from the virus across the continent so far, the agency said.

The region of Southern Africa is the most coronavirus-affected area on the continent, followed by Northern Africa, the Africa CDC said.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, it said.

Of the five countries, South Africa has so far reported 49,993 deaths, the highest death toll from COVID-19 in Africa, followed by Egypt and Morocco with 10,688 and 8,623 deaths respectively, according to the agency.

The African Union recently said that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “is not just a severe health emergency, it is also a grave economic and social crisis.” Enditem