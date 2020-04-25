Africa: COVID-19 cases pass 29,000, deaths cross 1,300

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen to 29,053, according to an Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) update on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 1,331 and recoveries have reached 8,364, the update said.

North Africa remains the hardest-hit of the continent’s five regions, followed by West, Southern, East, and Central.

The highest number of fatalities have also been recorded in North, West, and Southern Africa, with the lowest figures in Central and East Africa.

South Africa has 4,200 COVID-19 cases, Egypt has 4,100, Morocco 3,800, and Algeria has 3,100.

Algeria has the highest death toll of 415, followed by Egypt with 294, Morocco with 158, and South Africa with 75.

In West Africa, Burkina Faso has the highest death toll of 41, followed by Nigeria with 32 and Niger with 24.

The country with the highest number of cases to population ratio is Djibouti while neighboring Ethiopia has the lowest.

Djibouti, which has less than a million people, has 999 cases and two deaths, while neighboring Ethiopia, a country of about 110 million, has 117 COVID-19 cases and three deaths so far.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas in the world.

More than 2.82 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll near 198,000 and recoveries over 796,000, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.