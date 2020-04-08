Africa: COVID-19 cases top 10,000, death toll nears 500

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

The number of coronavirus cases in Africa rose above 10,000 as the death toll moved closer to 500 on Tuesday.

According to the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (Africa CDC), a total of 10,075 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 52 of the continent’s 54 countries.

The figure marked a rise of 618 cases since Monday, while 45 more deaths brought Africa’s death toll to 487.

The number of recoveries rose to 913 after 65 more patients were discharged from hospitals in different countries.

As per the Africa CDC data, the worst-hit countries on the continent are South Africa with 1,686 cases and 12 deaths, Algeria with 1,423 cases and 173 deaths, Egypt with 1,322 cases and 85 fatalities, and Morocco with 1,120 cases and 80 deaths.

All other countries have less than 1,000 cases so far; Cameroon has 650 cases and 9 fatalities, Tunisia 596 cases and 22 deaths, Burkina Faso 364 cases and 18 deaths, Ivory Coast 323 cases and three fatalities, Nigeria 238 cases and five deaths, Senegal 226 cases and two deaths, and Kenya 156 cases and six fatalities.

Last Friday, the African Union Bureau of Heads of State and Government on COVID-19 reiterated the need for rapid support for African countries, as pledged by G20 members and other international partners, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The bureau, led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, called for a “stimulus package including deferred payments and suspension of interest payments” to help African countries focus on COVID-19 response measures.

Since appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, with Europe being the worst-hit continent, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1.35 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll nearing 75,000, and more than 285,000 recoveries.