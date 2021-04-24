Africa COVID-19 death toll exceeds 119.2K

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed 119,289 people so far across the continent, says the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the latest figures released on Friday, 4,476,121 people have contracted the disease, while 4,016,834 have recovered.

The continent has managed to conduct tests on 43,116,584 specimens for the virus.

South Africa with its 1.6 million infections is the worst-hit country in the continent, while Morocco registered the second-highest at 507,900 cases.

Ethiopia recorded 248,000 cases, Nigeria 164,500, and Cameroon 66,000.