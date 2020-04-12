Africa faces two serious threats: coronavirus and famine

This afternoon Jacques, 56, the father of seven children, called. He said that four days ago, he ran out of the few food reserves he had at home and that, since he doesn’t work these days, he and his family are having a very bad time and that they fear the worst. Full confinement has not even begun in Kinshasa, the Congolese capital, but Jacques is already feeling the weight of the crisis. And it’s not the only one.

On March 4, 2020, the entire African continent registered only 11 cases of people contaminated by coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Today, 52 of the 54 African countries are already affected. Sao Tome and Principe, which had closed its borders before the virus arrived, was the last to leave the list of coronavirus-free countries, registering four confirmed cases on April 8. Due to lack of materials necessary to carry out the tests, the four samples of the suspected cases were sent to Gabon. At the moment, in Africa, only two countries are officially clean: The Comoros Islands and Lesotho.

Although free of the pandemic, the two countries await the arrival of the coronavirus in the coming weeks, from the respective neighboring countries, already affected. Meanwhile, two weeks ago, Lesotho decreed the confinement of the entire country.

What was considered a pandemic outside of Africa, is spreading across the continent at a slow pace – compared to that of China, Europe and the US – although medical experts predict that it will be lethal for the African continent in the coming weeks. . At the moment, in Africa, 7,105 confirmed cases and 324 deaths have been registered, according to WHO data, updated on April 8. According to the same source, South Africa is the most affected country with 1,749 cases, followed by Algeria -1,468 cases- and Cameroon -555 cases. Algeria and Burkina Faso have the highest case fatality rates, 13 and 7% respectively, compared to 4.6% for the entire continent.

A few weeks ago, the perception of the pandemic in most African countries was that – this time – it was not their turn, a continent that has been fighting for years against epidemics such as cholera, HIV, malaria, tuberculosis or Ebola, among others. To feel psychologically safe, many Africans considered the pandemic as something alien: “In early March, people heard on the street and circulated on social networks that the pandemic attacks whites more than blacks and that they would be more resistant and they would not die of it. But now, seeing that there have been deaths among Africans, people begin to understand that this disease does not understand races and that it strikes everyone equally, ”says Jean-Paul Muhandiro, a missionary in Nairobi, Kenya.

In DR Congo, people thought the pandemic was for the wealthy, but now they begin to understand that it attacks everyone. Indeed, in this Central African country, the majority of confirmed positive cases for coronavirus are people who have means and can travel to Europe: they live in Kinshasa, the capital, in the La Gombe neighborhood, a reputed upper-class neighborhood which, in fact, has been totally confined since Monday, April 6, so as not to contaminate the rest of the city.

According to the sources consulted, a large part of the population, especially urban, is aware of the situation and its danger. From Kenya, for example, Jean-Paul says that “the government has sensitized the population through the media; and the Police go through some neighborhoods warning the population with megaphones. The Church has also played a very important role; people understood the situation especially after the suspension of the masses and other cults ».

But the reality is not the same in the city and in the urban environment. In Amakuriat, a town some 600 km from Nairobi, in northwestern Kenya, people still have not understood what is happening: “Here we are isolated. People don’t have television sets, not even radio. Only the heads of some towns and some police officers go from house to house and raise awareness by word of mouth. Many do not respect the prudential distance of one meter between people; even young high school students still have not understood why they do not go to school, ”says the Congolese missionary Gervais Katya, who has been working in this area for three years.

“We are not ready”

Most African countries have less than one doctor for every 1,000 inhabitants or less than two for every 10,000 according to the 2018 UNDP report. In addition, African countries have an average of 15 hospital beds for every 10,000 inhabitants, and the vast majority of hospitals do not have the necessary equipment to deal with massive infections: respirators, gloves, protective glasses, masks, among others.

At a press conference, Dr. Kongo Minga, director of the Ngaliema clinic – one of the reference hospitals in the Congolese capital, where at least eight people infected with coronavirus are being treated these days – lamented the lack of material to face the health crisis: «We are not prepared to face this pandemic. Conditions in our hospitals are such that we do not have respirators. In our clinic, we have only one ». To the lack of materials, we must add the difficulties of access to water and electricity in many hospitals and health centers, which are, however, necessary for safe care of the sick.

For his part, the coordinator of the Technical Secretariat for the Response against coronavirus in the DR of Congo, Dr. Muyembe Tamfum, in an interview with a local media, acknowledged that the health system of this country does not inspire confidence in the population due to lack of means: “Our entire structure poses a problem: the poor condition of our hospitals, the lack of ambulances and medicines, among other things.” And he assured that the care conditions for people affected by the virus will improve, but he did not specify how or with what means he has to do so. The Democratic Republic of Congo has so far registered 215 cases, according to the Ministry of Health, of which twenty people have died, and thirteen have been cured.

Although Zambia has officially registered only 39 cases, the citizen Silwembe Christopher is concerned about the lack of efficacy and cohesion to face the health crisis in his country: “Zambia has not taken strategic measures, not even to stop the spread of the virus for the few imported cases concentrated in Lusaka, the capital. I think she is not prepared against the coronavirus crisis. There are no materials to take the test, especially in the towns. Furthermore, the lack of cohesion between the different political and ecclesiastical actors is not helping.

While acknowledging that his country does not have the means to deal with large-scale coronavirus infection, Rwandan journalist Gaspard Mfashijwenimana, based in Kigali, believes that Rwanda has anticipated the epidemic and is trying to make it easier for citizens to take action: ” Apart from the fact that each of the hospitals has a special department to attend to Covid-19 patients, two main sites have been set up for this: Kanyinya and Kabgayi, in the Southern province. Furthermore, water and electricity had been distributed long before the virus erupted in Rwanda; the government and some people of good will have begun to share basic necessities with the poorest, such as food, soap, among other things, in order to survive the pandemic.

Stricter measures

African authorities were closely monitoring the evolution of the pandemic from the time it was launched in Wuhan until it reached Europe, killing thousands of people. As few cases were registered in their respective countries, they gradually decreed some measures to prevent the spread of the virus: the curfew, the suspension of all school and academic activities, the ban on meetings of more than 20 people, the closure of bars, cafes and restaurants, the closure of borders, the suspension of flights from countries considered at risk, the declaration of a state of sanitary emergency, the partial or total confinement of all or part of the national territory, etc.

These measures, which have also been adopted by most European countries, are accompanied by intense media campaigns on the importance of washing hands, not touching or hugging, going outside only when necessary or respecting the safe distance. one meter.

The coronavirus crisis is not only sanitary; it is also social. In sub-Saharan Africa, this pandemic highlights social inequality, which is evident when putting into practice the preventive measures announced by the authorities. The rich do not welcome them the same as the poor, because staying at home is a luxury that cannot be afforded by anyone in African countries. Only those who have the reserves full of basic necessities can do it, especially food. Some human rights activists denounce that the measures against the spread of the coronavirus are not realistic and think that they are impossible to comply with since a large part of the population does not have reservations at home. That is why they demand from the government social measures such as the distribution of food for the most disadvantaged.

One of the biggest challenges looming on the horizon is controlling spread in large urban agglomerations, where millions of people live in crowded shacks, exposed to all health risks. Missionary Jean-Paul Muhandiro recounts the harsh reality that exists in the slums of the Kenyan capital: “Many people live uncertainty every day, they fight in their shacks against cancer, diabetes and other serious diseases without receiving any assistance. Those who are really afraid of the coronavirus are not them; They are the bourgeois, who live in the neighborhoods of Karen, Kileleshwa or Lavington. They are afraid of the virus entering poor neighborhoods like Kibera because they fear for their own lives. They are afraid that the poor will attack them to have something to eat ».

The same would be said of Kinshasa, the Congolese capital, with more than 11 million inhabitants; or Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria, with more than 20 million inhabitants, the vast majority of whom live in extreme poverty, crowded into shacks, in an unhealthy environment, with less than $ 2 a day, without water or electricity.

Poverty forces people to go outside to look for food, the price of which has risen in recent weeks. Thus, compliance with the measures announced by the authorities seems difficult, even impossible to comply with. And when you talk to people, at least here in Kinshasa, you realize that they think they will starve to death rather than the coronavirus, so they are more concerned with preventing the hunger pandemic than the coronavirus. Like Jacques. .