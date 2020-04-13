Africa reports 14,000 coronavirus cases

ANKARA
Nearly 14,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in 52 of the 54 countries in Africa, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (Africa CDC).
The 10 countries in Africa with the largest number of COVID-19 infections, deaths and recoveries are as follows:
|Countries
|Cases (13,814)
|Deaths (747)
|Recoveries ( 2,355)
|1 – South Africa
|2,028
|25
|410
|2 – Egypt
|1,939
|146
|426
|3 – Algeria
|1,825
|275
|405
|4 – Morocco
|1,617
|113
|146
|5 – Cameroon
|820
|12
|98
|6 – Tunisia
|685
|28
|43
|7- Ivory Coast
|533
|4
|58
|8 – Niger
|491
|11
|50
|9 – Burkina Faso
|484
|27
|155
|10 – Ghana
|408
|8
|4
After appearing in China last December, the novel virus has infected more than 1.85 million people worldwide, with a death toll of over 114,000, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
The data shows over 2.8 million people have gone on to make a recovery.