Africa: Virus cases exceed 15,000, fatality toll over 800

ANKARA

More than 15,000 coronavirus situations have actually now been reported in 52 of Africa’s 54 nations, according to data assembled by the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (Africa CDC).

The overall variety of COVID-19 instances on the continent is 15,249, with the fatality toll up to 816 as well as recuperations at 2,895.

The 10 countries with the highest possible variety of infections, deaths, and recoveries are as adheres to:

Countries Cases (15,249) Deaths (816) Recoveries (2,895) 1 – South Africa 2,272 27 410 2 – Egypt 2,190 164 488 3 – Algeria 1,914 293 591 4 – Morocco 1,763 126 203 5 – Cameroon 820 12 130 6 – Tunisia 726 34 43 7- Ivory Coast 626 6 89 8 – Ghana 566 8 4 9 – Niger 548 13 86 10 – Burkina Faso 515 28 170

Worldwide circumstance

Since arising in China last December, the novel coronavirus has infected a minimum of 185 countries and areas, with Europe and the U.S. being the worst-hit areas.

Even more than 1.92 million instances have currently been reported worldwide, with the casualty at nearly 120,000 and also almost 458,000 healings, according to information collated by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Lots of people who contract COVID-19, the illness brought on by the novel coronavirus, suffer just mild signs and also take place to make complete recoveries.