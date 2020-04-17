Africa: Virus cases near 19,000, deaths close to 1,000

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Nearly 19,000 coronavirus cases have now been reported in 52 of Africa’s 54 countries, according to data compiled by the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (Africa CDC).

The total number of COVID-19 cases on the continent reached 18,792 on Friday after 1,545 people tested positive over the past 24 hours.

The death toll moved closer to 1,000, rising to 967 after 56 more fatalities were reported in various countries.

Recoveries were up by 847 to 4,393, according to the Africa CDC data.

North Africa is the hardest-hit of the continent’s five regions, followed by West, Southern, Central, and East Africa.

With 2,673 cases and 196 deaths, Egypt is now the continent’s worst-affected country.

It overtook South Africa on Friday, which has 2,605 cases and 48 deaths.

Algeria is third in terms of cases – 2,268 – but has the highest death toll in Africa at 348.

Morocco comes next with 2,283 cases and 130 deaths.

The Horn of Africa nation Djibouti, which has a population of less than a million, has 591 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

However, its much larger neighbor Ethiopia, a country of around 110 million people, has registered only 92 cases and three deaths so far.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas in the world.

More than 2.18 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll nearing 148,000 and recoveries close to 557,000, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.