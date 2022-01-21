Africa wants to be represented at the United Nations Security Council on an indefinite basis.

Africa wants a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

According to Uganda’s president, it is unjust for Africa’s large population to be denied permanent representation.

Uganda’s capital, Kampala

On Thursday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni urged the United Nations Security Council to adopt reforms that would give Africa permanent representation.

Museveni said the 1.3 billion people on the African continent deserve representation on the Security Council, speaking at a meeting in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, attended by officials from ten African Union member states.

“The United Nations Security Council should and must be reformed,” he said.

“This is not a favor from anyone, but a right that all peoples on the planet Earth have.”

“We demand our right to permanent membership on the United Nations Security Council.”

Five member states that currently monopolize the UN Security Council cannot keep Africans and billions of Asians out.”

He described the current system as unfair and stated that Africa needs a permanent seat on the Security Council to ensure that it is not used against it.

The United States, China, Russia, France, and Britain are the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The other ten seats on the council are filled by nonpermanent members who serve two-year terms.

