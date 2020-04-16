African Wildlife Foundation trains sniffer dogs to protect iconic species amid COVID-19 pandemic

NAIROBI, April 10 (Xinhua) — The African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) has started training sniffer and patrol dogs to boost the protection of iconic species in the continent amid COVID -19 outbreak that poses risk to rangers.

Will Powell, director of canines for conservation program at AWF said in a statement on Friday that COVID-19 has affected rangers charged with protecting wildlife species hence the need to engage sniffer dogs.

Powell said that sniffer dogs are expected to fill the gap since cases of COVID-19 keep rising and African governments are now resulting in lockdowns and curfews that will eventually affect working hours of personnel manning the ports of entry.

“The number of searches that can be done within the time allocated is likely to reduce but the dogs can fill the gap left with employees who are off duty due to lockdowns,” said Powell.

He warned that COVID-19 might push back the gains that have been made, by pushing communities to revert to killing wildlife.

He said that wildlife authorities, conservancies and national parks that relied on revenue from tourism to pay their rangers to run anti-poaching operation, have now lost their source of revenue. With the recent scenario, most governments and private operators will not be able to cover the cost of traditional protection of wildlife sanctuaries.

AWF has in the past provided wildlife authorities with sniffer dogs to intercept contraband.