Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 3.9 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, March 1 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,891,047 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 103,519 so far.

A total of 3,463,677 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent, it disclosed.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19-affected area on the continent, followed by the Northern Africa region, according to the agency.

The African countries with the highest number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia. Enditem