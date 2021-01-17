Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 3.17 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — COVID-19 cases on the African continent amounted to 3,176,575 as of Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 76,752 as of Friday with 2,594,088 recoveries.

The Southern African region is the hardest-hit area in Africa in terms of the number of cases, followed by the Northern Africa region, according to the Africa CDC.

The five highly-affected African countries include South Africa with 1,296,806 cases, Morocco with 456,334 cases, Tunisia with 170,895 cases, Egypt with 153,741 cases, as well as Ethiopia with 129,922 cases.

The five African countries presently account for about 69 percent of the total caseload in Africa.

The African continent reported its first case of COVID-19 on Feb. 14, 2020, in Egypt. The continent’s cases crossed the 1 million mark on Aug. 7, 2020, and passed the 2 million mark on Nov. 19, 2020. Amid a second wave of COVID-19 in some countries, the total number of cases in Africa hit the 3 million mark on Jan. 10. Enditem