Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 3.9 mln

ADDIS ABABA, March 3 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 3,907,954 as of Tuesday evening, with 104,051 related deaths, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Meanwhile, 3,487,963 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, the agency said.

The Africa CDC noted that the most affected countries in terms of case number are South Africa, Ethiopia, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

South Africa has lost 50,077 lives to the disease, the most among African countries, according to the agency.

Egypt and Morocco have the second and third highest fatalities, with 10,736 and 8,637 COVID-19 deaths respectively.

The African Union recently said that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “is not just a severe health emergency, it is also a grave economic and social crisis.” Enditem