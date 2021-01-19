Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 3.26 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — COVID-19 cases on the African continent amounted to 3,262,243 as of Monday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 78,911 as of Monday with 2,676,896 recoveries.

The Southern African region is hardest-hit area in Africa in terms of the number of cases, followed by the Northern African region, according to the Africa CDC.

The five highly-affected African countries include South Africa with 1,337,926 cases, Morocco with 459,671 cases, Tunisia with 180,090 cases, Egypt with 156,397 cases, as well as Ethiopia with 131,195 cases, according to the latest figures from the Africa CDC.

South Africa is also the highest-affected African country in terms of COVID-19-inflicted deaths, with 37,105 deaths, it was noted.

According to the African Union (AU) Commission’s specialized healthcare agency, the five highly-affected African countries presently account for about 69 percent of the total in Africa.

Amid the recent spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases the African continent has announced that Africa CDC’s African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) had recently announced a provisional 270 million vaccine doses that was secured for AU member states.

At least 50 million doses from this tranche will be available during the crucial period of April through June of this year, according to the statement issued by the South African president’s Office last week. Enditem