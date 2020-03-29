Africa’s richest man helps Nigeria fight COVID-19

ANKARA

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote and a top Nigerian entrepreneur have launched a coalition of private sector organizations to support the country’s efforts aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus, local media reported.

In a joint statement Wednesday, Dangote, who heads Dangote Industries Limited, and Wigwe, who is the managing director of the Access Bank Group, announced launching the of the Coalition Against Coronavirus (COCAVID).

The initiative will involve set up of “fully-equipped medical tents” to be used for housing patients as well as serve as training, testing, isolation and treatment centers.

The coalition will also provide a separate facility in Nigeria’s Victoria Island of Lagos state, according to local The Nation newspaper.

COCAVID’s task included mobilizing the private sector in shaping public awareness, as well as directing support for both private and public health institutions, according to the daily.

“COVID-19 affects us all and threatens our collective health – economic, social, psychological and physical wellbeing; hence, the urgent need to work together to beat this common enemy,” the local Today website quoted Dangote as commenting on the coalition.

“To win this battle, it is critical we all come together as one,” he added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is 51, with one death, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based John Hopkins University.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 175 countries and territories.

The data shows more than 491,600 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 22,160 and over 118,200 successful recoveries.