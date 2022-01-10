After 25 years, the young star of the 1980s He-Man film Masters Of The Universe appears unrecognizable.

After 25 years, the young star of the 1980s He-Man film Masters Of The Universe appears to be unrecognizable.

Robert Duncan McNeill, now 57, rose to fame as Kevin Corrigan, a tousled-haired heartthrob in the 1987 superhero film.

McNeill made his acting debut in the He-Man film Masters Of The Universe when he was 22 years old, playing Kevin Corrigan, a teen high schooler.

His character and his girlfriend, Courteney Cox, who later went on to star in Friends, discover a device that turns out to be a “cosmic key” in the film.

He-Man and his companions had misplaced it after using it to open a portal to Earth while fleeing the Sorceress of Grayskull.

Kevin, mistaking it for a music synthesizer, begins pressing buttons, inadvertently sending a signal to Skeletor’s second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, who organizes a small team of mercenaries to recover it.

The story progresses, with He-Man eventually saving the day.

The film was critically panned, and it bombed at the box office.

However, it is now regarded as a classic cult film by some.

After twenty-five years, McNeill is almost unrecognizable.

It’s perhaps unsurprising, given that he’s no longer the dashing 22-year-old he once was, but a 57-year-old father-of-three.

McNeill, on the other hand, persisted in his acting career.

His role as Chief Helmsman Tom Paris in Star Trek: Voyager was inspired by his sci-fi role in Masters Of The Universe.

Following that, he embarked on a new and fruitful career as a director.

Among his many credits are the television series Chuck, Resident Alien, The Gifted, and the Disney TV adaptation of the film Turner andamp; Hooch.