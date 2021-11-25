After 27 people died crossing the Channel, a body was discovered near the beach in Calais.

The victim’s identity has not yet been established on the beach between the communes of Blériot and Sangatte.

A body was discovered near Calais on a beach a day after 27 people died attempting to cross the English Channel.

The identity of the victim discovered on Thursday on the beach between the communes of Blériot and Sangatte is unknown.

According to reports, the body’s condition indicates that it had been in the water for more than 24 hours, indicating that it is unrelated to Wednesday’s tragedy.

27 people were drowned when a dinghy capsized off the coast of Calais, making it the deadliest day of the migrant crisis to date.

According to reports, Iraqi Kurds, Iranians, and Afghans were among those who died attempting to cross the Channel.

According to reports, they slept in refugee camps in France, as well as on the streets and even in the Calais train station.

It comes after Home Secretary Priti Patel said she had spoken with her French counterpart several times and that French President Emmanuel Macron had “indicated his determination to stop the vile people smuggling gangs” and to work closely with all European partners.

“I literally just spoke with my French counterpart Minister Darmanin and I’ve once again reached out and made my offer very clear to France in terms of joint France-UK co-operation, joint patrols to prevent these dangerous journeys from taking place,” she told MPs.

“There is a global illegal migration crisis,” Ms Patel said, before adding, “These journeys across the Channel are completely unnecessary.”

The UK government has “on a number of occasions” offered additional staffing to patrol the French border to deter migrant crossings, according to the Prime Minister’s official spokesman.

