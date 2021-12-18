A historic Pennsylvania hotel closes its doors after 281 years: photos and video

After 281 years, a historic Pennsylvania hotel closes its doors: photos and video

The historic Glendon Hotel was demolished last week after a 281-year run.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the abandoned and crumbling hotel in the Northampton County town came to an end.

the sixteenth

It was demolished by crews from Bean, Inc. contractors.

Its absence leaves a void in the neighborhood.

It breaks Edd Dicker’s heart.

Dicker’s grandfather, Ed Casey, was the hotel’s owner from 1954 to 1987, and he has many fond memories of his childhood there.

Seeing the hotel finally come down was difficult for him.

He described the connection as “as strong as losing a family member.”

On December 1, the Glendon Hotel was demolished.

the 16th of 2021

In 1740, the hotel was built on Main Street in Glendon.

It quickly established itself as a local landmark.

Casey sold the hotel to Albert Rutherford, who bought it.

He struggled to keep the restaurant and bar open, and the hotel was eventually abandoned.

Glendon Borough Council tried for years to clean up the property with little success.

Northampton County approved the demolition in October for a cost of (dollar)146,000.

Officials in Northampton County hope that the historic hotel will be replaced with affordable housing.

A steep slope in the back and the hotel’s proximity to the street raise the cost of demolish and rebuilding on the site.

Officials have been concerned for a long time that a piece of the hotel would fall on a passer-by or even a passing car on Main Street.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, crews started blocking off a section of Main Street to safely demolish the landmark.

The work was supposed to start on Wednesday, but crews discovered live power lines still running through the building, so it was postponed.

Dicker, a resident of Allamuchy Township, drove an hour to see a piece of his past vanish on Wednesday.

In order for the demolition to take place, he had to wait an extra day until the power was turned off.

The hotel was on the verge of collapsing on its own, making it ideal for demolition.

Several borough officials demanded…

