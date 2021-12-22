After 30 years, a woman who was murdered and buried in Pennsylvania has been identified.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)’s Vinny Vella

Police said Tuesday that skeletal remains discovered in the woods of Bensalem nearly 30 years ago have been identified as those of a Bucks County woman who went missing from her home in 1992.

Merrybeth Hodgkinson, 31, was last seen in Warminster after visiting family, according to Bensalem police.

Unclothed, wrapped in plastic, and abandoned in a wooded area behind a diner on Street Road in Bensalem, the body of an unidentified woman was found three years later.

The victim’s identity remained a mystery for decades.

The woman was 35 to 45 years old, stood between 4-foot-8 and 5-foot-2 tall, had brown hair, and had given birth at least once, according to investigators.

A blue quilted sleeveless vest, a pink T-shirt with “KPMG Peat Marwick,” and a white T-shirt with “Property of Alcatraz Penitentiary Swim Team, San Francisco” were among the items discovered near the body. Investigators also discovered two crucifixes, one silver and one gold.

Investigators developed a DNA profile and identified the body of Hodgkinson, who worked as an exotic dancer in Lower Bucks County, after years of genetic testing and genealogy research.

According to police, a DNA profile from the body was uploaded to the websites GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNAcom in November by BODE Technology, a forensics company in Virginia.

Hodgkinson’s confirmation was based on that profile and additional genetic testing from his siblings.

Although no one knows how or why Hodgkinson was killed, a coroner ruled in the 1990s that homicide was the cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case or Hodgkinson’s disappearance to call Bensalem police Detective Chris McMullin at 215-633-3726 or the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office Detective Greg Biedler at 215-348-6344.

