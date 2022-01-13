After 32 years, a man confesses to the hate crime murder of a gay mathematician on an Australian cliff.

After 32 years, a man confesses to killing a gay mathematician on an Australian cliff as a hate crime.

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian man has pleaded guilty to the murder of an American mathematician who died in a gay hate crime in Sydney in 1988, which police dismissed as suicide at the time.

Scott White, a 27-year-old Los Angeles native, was charged in 2020 with murdering Scott Johnson, whose naked body was discovered at the base of North Head cliff on Dec.

Sunday, August 8, 1988

White, who had previously denied the crime, yelled repeatedly in court during a pre-trial hearing on Monday in Sydney that he was guilty.

The guilty plea was accepted by a New South Wales state Supreme Court judge on Thursday, despite White’s lawyers’ objections.

On May 2, White will be sentenced.

He could receive a life sentence if convicted.

Johnson, a doctoral student at Australian National University and a Canberra resident, was initially believed to have committed suicide, according to police.

Despite the fact that his wallet was missing from his clothes, which were neatly folded near the cliff’s edge, he persisted.

In 1989, a coronial inquest — a court-like procedure held after unusual deaths — determined that the openly gay man had committed suicide, while a second coroner in 2012 could not determine how he died.

In 2017, State Coroner Michael Barnes ruled that Johnson “fell from the cliff top as a result of actual or threatened violence by unidentified persons who attacked him because they perceived him to be homosexual.”

Barnes discovered that gangs of men roamed various Sydney locations looking for gay men to assault, with some victims dying.

Robberies were also carried out on a number of people.

During an inquest at the New South Wales State Coroner’s Court in Sydney on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, Steve Johnson, the brother of slain American mathematician Scott Johnson, returns after a break.

In 2018, a new police investigation offered a reward of 1 million Australian dollars ((dollar)731,000) for information, which Johnson’s older brother, Boston IT entrepreneur Steve Johnson, matched in 2020.

Steve Johnson told reporters outside the court, “I think he deserves what he’s getting.”

