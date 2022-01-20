After 39 migrants died in ‘unbearable’ conditions in Essex, the ringleader of the lorry deaths gang was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Trending
BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated family handout file photos issued by Essex Police of (left to right top row) Dinh Dinh Binh, Nguyen Minh Quang, Nguyen Huy Phong, Le Van Ha, Nguyen Van Hiep, Bui Phan Thang, Nguyen Van Hung, Nguyen Huy Hung, Nguyen Tien Dung, Pham Thi Tra My, (left to right second row) Tran Khanh Tho, Nguyen Van Nhan, Vo Ngoc Nam, Vo Van Linh, Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, Vo Nhan Du, Tran Hai Loc, Tran Manh Hung, Nguyen Thi Van, Bui Thi Nhung, (third row left to right) Hoang Van Tiep, Tran Thi Ngoc, Phan Thi Thanh,Tran Thi Tho, Duong Minh Tuan, Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, Tran Thi Mai Nhung, Le Trong Thanh, Nguyen Ngoc Ha, Hoang Van Hoi, (bottom row left to right) Tran Ngoc Hieu, Cao Tien Dung, Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen, Dang Huu Tuyen, Nguyen Dinh Luong , Cao Huy Thanh, Nguyen Trong Thai, Nguyen Tho Tuan and Nguyen Dinh Tu, the 39 Vietnamese migrants, aged between 15 and 44, that were found dead in the back of a trailer in Essex on October 23 last year. A member of a people-smuggling gang linked to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese men, women and children has been ordered to pay the bereaved families ?3,000. Issue date: Friday July 23, 2021. PA Photo. Romanian Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 29, of Hobart Road in Essex, was jailed for three years after admitting conspiring to assist unlawful immigration between May 2018 and October 2019. At a confiscation hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, the court was told Hanga had benefitted from his "criminal lifestyle" to the sum of ?83,552. However, prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said the available amount was just ?3,000. He applied for the money to be confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime Act and that it be used to pay compensation to the victims' families for funeral expenses and bereavement. See PA story COURTS Container. Photo credit should read: Essex Police/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or f

After 39 migrants died in ‘unbearable’ conditions in Essex, the ringleader of the lorry deaths gang was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The ringleader of the Essex lorry deaths gang was sentenced to 15 years in prison after 39 migrants died in ‘unbearable’ conditions.

In the confined space of the truck, the victims died of suffocation and hyperthermia.

The ringleader of a people-smuggling operation found dead in a lorry trailer in Essex has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Between September 2018 and his arrest in May 2020, Vo Van Hong, 45, was found guilty in a Belgian court of running a criminal organization that had trafficked at least 115 people.

The Vietnamese national is one of 18 people convicted for their roles in the deaths of 31 men and eight women aged 15 to 44 who were discovered in an industrial estate near Grays in October 2019.

They’d taken a ferry from Zeebrugge, Belgium, in the back of a lorry.

The victims died of suffocation and hyperthermia in the lorry’s confined space, where temperatures reached an “unbearable” 38.5C for at least 12 hours, according to the court.

They’d paid around £13,000 each to be smuggled into the UK.

As the lorry trailer traveled from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge to Grays in Essex, one of the victims, Pham Tra My, 26, texted to say she was suffocating.

“I am dying, I can’t breathe,” it said.

Mum and Dad, I adore you.

Please accept my apologies.

According to the court, Hong claimed that he was a victim of the gang.

Other people involved in the operation received prison sentences ranging from one to ten years, with five people acquitted.

Eamonn Harrison, a Northern Irish lorry driver, was found guilty of 39 counts of manslaughter in 2020, while Romanian organiser Gheorghe Nica was also found guilty.

Maurice Robinson, a lorry driver from County Armagh, and Eamonn Harrison, a lorry driver from County Down, were charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

Human trafficking was also charged against Christopher Kennedy of County Armagh.

