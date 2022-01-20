After 39 migrants died in ‘unbearable’ conditions in Essex, the ringleader of the lorry deaths gang was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The ringleader of the Essex lorry deaths gang was sentenced to 15 years in prison after 39 migrants died in ‘unbearable’ conditions.

The ringleader of a people-smuggling operation found dead in a lorry trailer in Essex has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Between September 2018 and his arrest in May 2020, Vo Van Hong, 45, was found guilty in a Belgian court of running a criminal organization that had trafficked at least 115 people.

The Vietnamese national is one of 18 people convicted for their roles in the deaths of 31 men and eight women aged 15 to 44 who were discovered in an industrial estate near Grays in October 2019.

They’d taken a ferry from Zeebrugge, Belgium, in the back of a lorry.

The victims died of suffocation and hyperthermia in the lorry’s confined space, where temperatures reached an “unbearable” 38.5C for at least 12 hours, according to the court.

They’d paid around £13,000 each to be smuggled into the UK.

As the lorry trailer traveled from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge to Grays in Essex, one of the victims, Pham Tra My, 26, texted to say she was suffocating.

“I am dying, I can’t breathe,” it said.

Mum and Dad, I adore you.

Please accept my apologies.

According to the court, Hong claimed that he was a victim of the gang.

Other people involved in the operation received prison sentences ranging from one to ten years, with five people acquitted.

Eamonn Harrison, a Northern Irish lorry driver, was found guilty of 39 counts of manslaughter in 2020, while Romanian organiser Gheorghe Nica was also found guilty.

Maurice Robinson, a lorry driver from County Armagh, and Eamonn Harrison, a lorry driver from County Down, were charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

Human trafficking was also charged against Christopher Kennedy of County Armagh.

