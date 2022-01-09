After 5 months apart, a baby boy is reunited with his family after being handed to a soldier during Afghanistan airport chaos.

After 5 months apart, a baby boy handed to a soldier during Afghanistan airport chaos is finally reunited with his family.

This is the moment a baby boy was reunited with his relatives after being separated from his parents during the chaotic fall of Afghanistan five months ago.

Sohail Ahmadi was two months old when he vanished on August 19, as tens of thousands of people fled the country as Kabul fell.

The baby was found in Kabul after a 29-year-old taxi driver named Hamid Safi discovered him at the airport and took him home to raise as his own, according to a Reuters story published in November with his pictures.

But, after more than seven weeks of negotiations and pleadings, as well as a brief detention by Taliban police, Safi finally handed over baby Sohail to his ecstatic grandfather and other Kabul relatives yesterday.

They said they’d try to reunite him with his mother Suraya and father Mirza Ali Ahmadi, who were both evacuated to the United States months ago.

As they approached the airport gates en route to a flight to the United States, the fleeing parents were concerned that their son would be crushed in the crowd.

In his desperation that day, Mirza handed Sohail over to a uniformed soldier he mistook for an American, fully expecting him to return the remaining five meters 15 feet to the entrance to reclaim him.

At that precise moment, Taliban forces pushed the crowd back, and Ahmadi, his wife, and their four other children would have to wait another half hour to enter.

However, the baby had vanished by that time.

Inside the airport, Ahmadi said he searched desperately for his son and was told by officials that he had been taken out of the country separately and would be reunited with them later.

The rest of the family was relocated to a military base in Texas.

They had no idea where their son had been for months.

The case brings to light the plight of many parents who were separated from their children during the hasty evacuation and withdrawal of US forces from the country following a 20-year war.

On the same day that Ahmadi and his family were separated from their baby, Safi slipped through the Kabul airport gates after giving a ride to his brother’s family, who were also planning to flee.

Safi claimed he discovered Sohail crying on the ground alone.

After failing to locate the baby’s parents inside, he decided to bring the child home to his wife and children.

Safi, who has three daughters of his own, says his mother is his greatest inspiration.

