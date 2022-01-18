After 50 years on the air, beloved radio host Les Grobstein has died at the age of 69.

Les Grobstein, a beloved radio host, died at the age of 69, according to his body, which was discovered in his Illinois home over the weekend.

Grobstein was found dead in his Elk Grove Village home on Sunday afternoon, according to blogger Robert Feder. Grobstein had a career in Chicago that spanned more than 50 years.

Grobstein had been sick since January 12th, according to reports.

His cause of death, however, has remained unknown.

Grobstein worked at WLS 890-AM with Larry Lujack and Steve Dahl for more than 50 years.

He was last heard on 670 The Score.

