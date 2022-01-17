After 53 operations, a Satanic pornstar who claims she can ‘talk to the Devil’ has her face paralyzed.

Sabrina Sabrok, a playboy model, was paralyzed on the right side of her face after overdoing botox and lip filler.

“I achieved what I wanted, to look artificial, like a doll,” the Argentine porn star, who has had 53 cosmetic surgeries, told local media.

“When I was younger, I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life.”

In fact, I worked as a music teacher for many years and never considered harming my body.”

“Later on, everything changed when I started working on TV, earning good money to spend on surgeries,” Sabrina, whose real name is Lorena Fabiana Colotta, said.

Sabrina has revealed that overuse of botox and fillers resulted in paralysis on one side of her face.

“I put a lot of botox in my face and a lot of filler in my lips that have spread all over my face and made me not be able to smile well,” the 45-year-old adult actress said.

“It makes me feel like an idiot.”

“Week after week, I used it,” she continued, “and when I returned, the doctor ordered that I undergo facial tests.”

“There was a complication, and they informed me that botox and filler had paralyzed the right side of my face.”

Sabrina will need to go to a meditation center to relax her facial muscles and recover from the ordeal.

The Texas native, who has nearly one million Instagram followers, has a long list of attention-getting stunts under his belt.

In September 2020, she raised eyebrows by requesting a so-called “cat eye” lift on the US reality TV show ‘Botched.’

Celebrity surgeons Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow ultimately turned her down for the procedure, telling her that she would be unable to fully close her eyes if she went ahead with it.

Sabrina got occult symbols tattooed on her face in 2019.

“I asked him (tattoo artist Herchell Carrasco) to ink satanic symbols such as stars, the moon, and a black widow,” she said at the time.

I want to cover my entire body with tattoos, so I plan to get more done on my face and neck.”

Sabrina founded her own cult, the ‘Sabrok Legion,’ earlier that year.

Followers of the bizarre cult could make pacts with the Devil and ‘Our Lady of Holy Death,’ as well as learn how to cast love charms and communicate with the dead.

She told the local press:…

