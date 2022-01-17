After 6 years, Iranian diplomats arrive in Saudi Arabia.

After a six-year absence, Iranian diplomats return to Saudi Arabia.

Following the attack on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran in 2016, the two countries severed ties.

TEHRAN (Iran) –

According to Iranian state television, three Iranian diplomats arrived in Saudi Arabia for the first time in six years on Monday to represent Tehran’s mission at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

“Three Iranian diplomats have arrived in Jeddah to begin their work at the OIC,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

Tehran’s embassy in Riyadh, according to the spokesman, is ready to reopen.

However, he added that such a move “depends on the Saudi side’s practical measures.”

Following an attack on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran in January 2016, Iran and Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties after Saudi authorities executed Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

After Iran accused Saudi authorities of deliberately killing around 400 Iranian pilgrims in a 2015 stampede in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, relations between the two rivals deteriorated further in September 2016.

Since then, the two sides have been embroiled in a bitter regional rivalry, accusing each other of waging a proxy war for regional hegemony.

In recent months, however, the two countries have held several rounds of talks mediated by Iraq in an attempt to normalize their relations and resolve their differences.

Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.