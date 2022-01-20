After a 12-hour siege, two men arrested in the UK in connection with a British jihadi’s attack on a Texas synagogue were shot and killed by cops.

Two men arrested in the UK in connection with a British jihadist’s attack on a Texas synagogue were shot and killed by cops after a 12-hour siege.

After storming the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville in an attempt to free convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram, 44, held four members of the congregation captive for hours.

Anjem Choudary, a hate preacher, is thought to have influenced Akram.

Following a 10-hour standoff, the FBI entered the building in Texas on January 15 and shot Akram, who was originally from Blackburn in Lancashire.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident in Birmingham and Manchester.

“Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West continue to support US authorities with their investigation into the events in Texas,” a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

“As a result of this ongoing investigation, two men were arrested in Birmingham and Manchester this morning.”

They are being held in custody while being questioned.

“Officers from the CTP North West continue to communicate with and support colleagues from other forces.”

“Communities Defeat Terrorism, and the public’s assistance and support is a critical part of that.”

“As a result, we would urge everyone to remain vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious, please report it to the police in confidence via the Anti-Terrorist Hotline or gov.ukACT. It won’t end lives, but it might.”

On Tuesday, two teenagers arrested after the incident in Manchester were released without charge.

All four people were taken out of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue late Saturday night, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Shortly after 5 p.m., one of the hostages was released with no injuries.

As quickly as possible, the hostages will be reunited with their families.

Charlie Cytron-Walker, the congregation’s rabbi, was said to be one of the hostages who was released safely.

After a standoff, police shot and killed gun-wielding Akram, who was reportedly carrying “backpacks of explosives.”

After storming the temple, he demanded to speak with Aafia Siddiqui, a convicted terrorist.

Siddiqui, also known as “Lady Al Qaeda,” is serving an 86-year sentence at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth, about 20 miles from the synagogue.

Local authorities apprehended the Pakistani neuroscientist in 2008, after discovering two kilos of poison sodium cyanide and plans for chemical attacks on New York’s Brooklyn Bridge and Empire State Building.