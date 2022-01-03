After a 12-stone lockdown transformation, a woman’s coworkers ‘didn’t recognize her.’

Following the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, Sharon Hayes, 53, lost an impressive 20 dress sizes.

During the coronavirus lockdowns, a woman’s coworkers failed to recognize her after she lost over 12 stone in weight.

Sharon Hayes, from Garston, Liverpool, lost 12st 2lb (77kg) in less than two years, leaving her coworkers “shocked” when she returned to work.

At her heaviest, the 53-year-old University of Liverpool student experience administrator weighed 23st 9lb (150kg).

She told the Liverpool Echo, “I was overweight since I was a child.”

“It was probably due to the lifestyle – in the 1970s, everything was fried.”

“But that was the culture, my family’s cooking style and poor food management.”

“My father and brother were fine, but my mother and grandmother both struggled with their weight.”

I think I got the wrong genes.”

Ms Hayes said she tried a variety of weight-loss plans, but they didn’t work.

She went on to say that because she had always been larger, she was less bothered by her size than her slimmer peers.

“I never knew any different – it was how I had always been,” she explained.

“I tried them all, including Weight Watchers, Slimming World, and Rosemary Conley.”

Each time, I lost a maximum of five stone.”

Ms Hayes said her “needs were put on the backburner” over the years, and she would “just grab the food on the go.”

She also admitted to having a “savoury tooth” and snacking on things like crisps in between “unhealthy meals.”

When lockdown was implemented in 2020, however, Ms Hayes noted that the problem appeared to be getting worse.

“We started working from home in March, and I was working out of our dining room, which is right off the kitchen,” she explained.

“Obviously, I already had a serious weight problem, but working from home and being close to the kitchen made it much worse.”

“However, I wasn’t looking to lose weight,” she explained. “You’ll hear that people have given it a lot of thought and have tried a variety of diets.”

“It hadn’t even occurred to me.”

But there was something that reminded me of Rosemary Conley.

“I saw her when I looked at her.”

