After a 13-hour shift in intensive care treating Covid patients, I was slapped with a parking ticket.

After working a 13-hour shift in intensive care treating Covid patients, a CONSULTANT received a parking ticket.

Dr. Chris Gough had just returned home after a particularly demanding stint at Cardiff’s University Hospital.

His life went on as usual until three weeks later, when he received a ParkingEye parking charge notice in the mail demanding payment.

Despite having a staff parking permit, Dr. Gough discovered later that it was not valid for this specific area of the multi-story.

“Getting a ticket for parking at the hospital in order to work a 13-hour shift during a pandemic – because we don’t have enough on our plates,” he tweeted, holding up a photo of his ParkingEye letter.

“I even have a staff permit, but it appears that it does not cover this parking lot.”

People offered to pay his fine for him after he posted the tweet, which received thousands of likes.

“Many of you have generously offered to pay for this.

“I can’t express how grateful I am for your kind words,” he said.

“I have no doubt that Cardiff and Vale UHB are in a nightmare situation balancing patient-relative parking with staff parking, and I was caught in the middle.”

“Yet another reason why the Covid pandemic is a bad idea.”

Dr Farbod Babolhavaeji, a consultant in emergency medicine at UHW, said: “I absolutely despise this.”

“I’m sick of it. It’s utterly disgraceful.”

“It’s stuff like this that pushes people’s morale to the breaking point.”

Dr. Gough parked his car in one of the site’s multi-story buildings at 7.46 a.m. on December 1 and returned around 9 p.m. the same day.

Patients, visitors, and staff have been able to park for free at the hospital since June 2018, but if they plan on staying longer than four hours, they must register their vehicle at one of 40 terminals.

After registering, people are able to keep their cars in their parking spaces for an additional four hours.

If people do not comply, they risk receiving a fine from a warden walking the site or through the mail via the ANPR cameras.

The majority of fines are £40, but if unpaid for 14 days, they increase to £70.

