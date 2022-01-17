After a 13-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, the school considers whether naloxone, the antidote, should be kept on hand.

— The death of a 13-year-old Hartford boy who overdosed on fentanyl last week at the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy has prompted new calls for school nurses to be equipped with naloxone, a powerful overdose-reversing drug.

According to a spokesman for Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, the mayor and other city leaders are looking into ways to prevent another tragedy.

This includes making naloxone, also known as Narcan, a nasal spray version of the injectable drug that can quickly revive overdose victims.

“We’re talking about a lot of ways to prevent something like this from happening again,” said Akash Kaza, the mayor’s communications director.

“We’re talking with the school, the police, and the [public]health team about it.”

Josh Michtom, a member of the Hartford City Council, said he intends to propose making the overdose-reversing medication available in city schools, libraries, and other public buildings.

“The right people should have training in administering Narcan and recognizing overdoses in all of our city institutions, including our schools,” Michtom said.

Naloxone is required in every public and private school building in some states, including New Jersey and Rhode Island.

In 2018, Maryland made it mandatory for public schools to have naloxone on hand and to teach students about the dangers of opioid addiction.

Individual school districts in Connecticut are allowed to make the decision.

Narcan is widely available, including in schools, according to drug prevention experts.

Mark Jenkins, executive director of the Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance, said of the Hartford student’s death, “I’m not going to say this could have been prevented.”

“However, it’s possible.”

Since 2014, the alliance has been working to make naloxone more widely available.

It has trained school personnel to administer the medication in a variety of districts across the Hartford region, including Windsor and West Hartford, as well as several private schools.

According to Jenkins, having the overdose-reversal drug on hand does not lead to an increase in drug use.

“Schools have fire extinguishers, but how often do you see a fire extinguisher in a…

