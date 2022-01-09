After a 1,300-year absence, Eurasian lynx may be returning to the UK countryside.

Craig Bennett, the chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts, wants to reintroduce the predatory felines, claiming they could benefit the country’s eco-system and landscape.

For millennia, the Eurasian lynx was a common sight in UK woodlands – until it vanished around 1,300 years ago, hunted to extinction for sport and its beautiful pelt, sharp claws, and teeth.

If Wildlife Trusts CEO Craig Bennett has his way, they’ll be back in some parts of the country within the next nine years.

Mr Bennett told i, “I’m absolutely determined that, when the time comes, the Wildlife Trusts will reintroduce lynx to the UK before the end of the decade.”

He understands that his ideas will not be popular with everyone, but he believes that lynx can play an important role in environmental regulation by reducing deer populations.

By rubbing their antlers on young trees and eating bark, leaves, buds, and twigs, deer can devastate woodland.

And, despite the fact that lynx can kill deer, he claims they are completely harmless to humans.

Mr Bennett compares the loss of ancient animals like the lynx from our landscape to “if Shakespeare were missing from our culture – it’s an impoverished eco-system if those species aren’t there.”

And, if the successful trials of reintroducing another long-extinct species are any indication, his ambition for the lynx could be far more than a pipe dream.

Following trials in confined spaces, including along the River Otter in Devon, the government appears to be planning to release more beavers into the wild in England beginning early next year.

“We hope to see beavers accepted back into the countryside like any other native wild animal,” said Eva Bishop of the Beaver Trust.

In the 16th century, the species was hunted to extinction in the United Kingdom for its fur, glands, and meat.

Beavers are thought to be natural engineers who restore wetland habitats by damming rivers and felling trees, slowing, storing, and filtering water in the landscape, attracting other wildlife and reducing flooding downstream.

Mr Bennett claims that the reintroduction of lynx would have similar broader benefits.

“Lynx could be incredibly beneficial to our country’s ecology,” he says.

